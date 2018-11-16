Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (IMBBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.855 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Tobacco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

