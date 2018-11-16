Inchcape plc (INCH) Receives GBX 798.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 798.71 ($10.44).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 823 ($10.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Inchcape to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 88,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £622,902 ($813,931.79).

Shares of LON INCH traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 660.50 ($8.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 885 ($11.56).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

