Incyte (INCY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.48.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. 894,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.12. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,173.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,100 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

