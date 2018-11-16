Independent Research Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) a €24.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.84 ($26.56).

Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €22.12 ($25.72) on Tuesday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52-week low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a 52-week high of €32.12 ($37.35).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

