Independent Research Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nord/LB set a €36.65 ($42.62) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.48 ($43.58).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €29.98 ($34.86) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 1-year high of €41.89 ($48.71).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

