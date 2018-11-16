Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.48 ($81.95).

LXS stock opened at €53.38 ($62.07) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

