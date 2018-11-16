Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.90 ($34.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($28.71).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.