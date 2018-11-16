Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Cfra set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($28.71).

Shares of ETR:IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

