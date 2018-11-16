Infosys (INFY) & MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Critical Survey

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infosys and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $10.94 billion 3.71 $2.49 billion $0.50 18.66 MIND C.T.I. $18.06 million 2.40 $5.61 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infosys and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 3 8 3 0 2.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 21.94% 24.56% 19.58% MIND C.T.I. 29.27% 24.37% 18.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Infosys pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Infosys beats MIND C.T.I. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

