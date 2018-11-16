ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in IDEX Co. (IEX)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $480,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $123.47 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

