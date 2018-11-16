ING Groep NV Has $24.25 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 66.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,399 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 427,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 850,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 744,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $3,739,886.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,730.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

