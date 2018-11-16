InnerWorkings’ (INWK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) in a research report released on Monday morning. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

INWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ INWK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart bought 6,847 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 89,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,189,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,688 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,516,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

