Innogy SE (IGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.25 ($42.16).

IGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

ETR:IGY traded up €0.37 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting €39.96 ($46.47). 272,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

