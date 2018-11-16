Inogen Inc (INGN) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Inogen worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,277,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $130,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,668.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,768.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

