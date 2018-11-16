Inogen (INGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Inogen stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $130,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Inogen by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,796,000 after buying an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

