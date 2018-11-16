InPay Price Reaches $0.0291 (INPAY)

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One InPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Tidex and YoBit. Over the last week, InPay has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. InPay has a total market cap of $290,539.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00143026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00228632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.33 or 0.09979190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009920 BTC.

InPay Token Profile

InPay’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team.

InPay Token Trading

InPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.