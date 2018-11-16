Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Insider Buys $36,240.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) insider Rodney Scagline bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,203.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney Scagline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Rodney Scagline bought 1,424 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,752.96.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

