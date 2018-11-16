Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Insider Purchases 54 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.45).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Leo Quinn purchased 53 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.07).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1 year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.70 ($4.07).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

