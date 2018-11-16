Insider Buying: Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Major Shareholder Buys $118,137.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc bought 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $118,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ascribe Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Ascribe Capital Llc bought 80,900 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $577,626.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Ascribe Capital Llc bought 5,174 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $38,339.34.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Ascribe Capital Llc bought 54,328 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $403,113.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 20,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,053. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAS. ValuEngine lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basic Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 210,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

