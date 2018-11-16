Insider Buying: Coty Inc (COTY) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,800,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,110,117.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cosmetics B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coty alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 5,400,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,030,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,339,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,954,000.00.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,330,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,536,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 302,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 52.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/insider-buying-coty-inc-coty-major-shareholder-purchases-1800000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.