Insider Buying: Digirad Co. (DRAD) Director Buys $28,750.00 in Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Digirad stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,702. Digirad Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 18.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digirad stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of Digirad worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

