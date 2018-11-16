Insider Buying: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Insider Buys $303,250.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ashish Masih purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,176.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 118.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,035,000 after acquiring an additional 241,683 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECPG. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

