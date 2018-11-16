Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Joan Kai Chow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

HLF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.49. 17,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$15.67.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.660000008314961 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$7.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/insider-buying-high-liner-foods-inc-hlf-director-buys-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.