Insider Buying: Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Director Purchases $60,282.00 in Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Sandford W. Rothe bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $60,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HWCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,623. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.41. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 34.6% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 177,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/insider-buying-houston-wire-cable-hwcc-director-purchases-60282-00-in-stock.html.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.