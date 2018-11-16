Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Buys $141,750.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 17,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,406. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $8,695,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $5,763,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $444,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

