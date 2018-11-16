Insider Buying: Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) VP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 96,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,430,000 after buying an additional 469,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/insider-buying-koppers-holdings-inc-kop-vp-purchases-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.