Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Director Buys 3,750 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Annie Thabet bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.80. 161,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. Russel Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$23.44 and a 52-week high of C$32.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “c$27.28” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

