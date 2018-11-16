Insider Buying: Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Adam Bellamy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($30,184.24).

LON:TEG opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price for the company.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

