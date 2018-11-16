Insider Buying: Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $299,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 73,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

