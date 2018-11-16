Insider Buying: Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,749.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VSM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 192,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 966,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,330,000 after acquiring an additional 858,236 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after acquiring an additional 578,716 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 454,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

