Insider Buying: Viewray Inc (VRAY) COO Purchases $161,750.00 in Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viewray by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viewray by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viewray by 24.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Viewray by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

