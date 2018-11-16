Insider Selling: Ameren Corp (AEE) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,556. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

