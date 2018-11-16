Insider Selling: Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Director Sells 8,723 Shares of Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.66. 277,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,173. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 3,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 904,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

