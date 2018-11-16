Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells 5,668 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,668 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COUP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,974. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $153,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

