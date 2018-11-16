Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FTNT stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

