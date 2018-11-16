Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,445. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.63. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/insider-selling-kinsale-capital-group-inc-knsl-ceo-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.