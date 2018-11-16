Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Director Sells 18,130 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 18,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.46, for a total value of C$407,199.80.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,617. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$19.63 and a 1 year high of C$27.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Evercore set a C$26.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.35.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

