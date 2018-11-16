Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (TSCO) EVP Sells 20,278 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after purchasing an additional 987,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after purchasing an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 473,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

