Insider Selling: Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO Sells 10,635 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $323,835.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,652 shares in the company, valued at $48,161,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UPLD opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $636.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 94,412 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

