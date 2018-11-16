Insight Enterprises (NSIT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT):

11/10/2018 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

11/8/2018 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2018 – Insight Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2018 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2018 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/20/2018 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 2,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,122. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 973,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 966,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 698,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

