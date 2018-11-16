Insperity Inc (NSP) SVP Sells $231,800.00 in Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Insperity’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 566.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 53.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

