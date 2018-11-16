Inspro Technologies (ITCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Inspro Technologies had a return on equity of 493.24% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

Inspro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,782. Inspro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses.

