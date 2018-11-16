Intel Co. (INTC) Position Trimmed by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

