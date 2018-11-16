Inter Pipeline (IPL) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Punk Ziegel & Co dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.78.

IPL opened at C$22.79 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 108.77%.

In related news, Director Peter Louis Cella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.12 per share, with a total value of C$171,200.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

