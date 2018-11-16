Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICP. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,203 ($15.72) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,215 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290.17 ($16.86).

Shares of LON ICP traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 987.50 ($12.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 35.10 ($0.46) by GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In related news, insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £103,400 ($135,110.41). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 102,972 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.77), for a total value of £1,085,324.88 ($1,418,169.19). Insiders bought a total of 69,876 shares of company stock worth $68,484,512 over the last quarter.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

