International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 648,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $78,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,913,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,689,039.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

