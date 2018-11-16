Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) received a $4.00 price target from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Dawson James began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,543. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.