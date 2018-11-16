Intersect Capital LLC Has $242,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.
IJR opened at $78.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $90.56.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.