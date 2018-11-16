Intersect ENT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,807% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

In related news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $582,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,666 shares of company stock worth $1,905,726. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.57. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

