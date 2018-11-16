Intrust Bank NA Has $1.98 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,675,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $688,862,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

